Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, January 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $161.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $176.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

LULU stock opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $74.90 and a 52-week high of $164.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 314,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 87,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

