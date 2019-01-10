Malibu Boats (MBUU) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $720.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $551,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $506,135.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

