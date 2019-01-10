MEG Energy (MEG) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$8.15 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. Macquarie upgraded MEG Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.77.

MEG stock opened at C$8.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.28 and a 1-year high of C$11.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$787.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$818.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

