MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOFG. BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $313.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 476,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

