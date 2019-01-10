Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

Shares of MPWR opened at $121.96 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $124,695.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,060.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $586,616.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,312 shares in the company, valued at $38,748,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,394 shares of company stock worth $11,867,310. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

