Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Bank of America

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

MGAM has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 365.56 ($4.78).

MGAM opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Tuesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 366.80 ($4.79).

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner acquired 100,000 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($352,802.82).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fiber, board, paper, brick, and monolithic products; crucibles for metals processing; electrical carbon and graphite products; seals and bearings; ceramic cores for investment casting; structural ceramics; and ballistic protection products, as well as braze alloys.

