Morgan Stanley (MS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.88

News coverage about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a media sentiment score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Morgan Stanley’s ranking:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

