Nexo (NEXO) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $41.59 million and $4.76 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.02159643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00162983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00231453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024849 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bitbns, YoBit, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Allbit, Stocks.Exchange and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

