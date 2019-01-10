OceanaGold (OGC) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Desjardins also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

TSE:OGC opened at C$4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.97 and a 52 week high of C$5.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$244.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.180000015254239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. Its flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. OceanaGold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

