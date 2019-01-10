Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSR. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.69 ($51.96).

Shares of FRA:OSR opened at €37.77 ($43.92) on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

