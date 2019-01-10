Owens & Minor’s (OMI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $10.10.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $404.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 171,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.