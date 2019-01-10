Particl Market Cap Tops $20.96 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Particl has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and $279,603.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00063953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Particl has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004609 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000460 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

