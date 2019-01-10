PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $21.30 on Thursday. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $257,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth $345,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 84,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

