Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greene King (GNK)

Greene King (LON:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Greene King in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Greene King in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Greene King from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 574.44 ($7.51).

GNK opened at GBX 595.20 ($7.78) on Thursday. Greene King has a fifty-two week low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

