Peel Hunt Trims Rathbone Brothers (RAT) Target Price to GBX 2,900

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,075 ($40.18) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,730 ($35.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,741.57 ($35.82).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,452 ($32.04) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,275 ($29.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,842 ($37.14).

In related news, insider Paul Stockton purchased 38 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,354 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £894.52 ($1,168.85).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.