Pengrowth Energy (PGF) Cut to “Underperform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.89.

PGF stock opened at C$0.69 on Monday. Pengrowth Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$140.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pengrowth Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pengrowth Energy news, insider Seymour Schulich bought 292,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$303,680.00.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

