PG&E (PCG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.95. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. PG&E shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 937009 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PG&E from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.9% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,092,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,311,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 241.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 96,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

