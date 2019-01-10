Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report sales of $55.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.94 million. Plug Power reported sales of $31.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $173.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.70 million to $181.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $218.42 million, with estimates ranging from $192.20 million to $235.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 170.62%. The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.18.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Plug Power news, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,565.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Plug Power by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,600,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,741,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 116,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.