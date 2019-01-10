Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Increased by Desjardins

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Desjardins lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.03.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

