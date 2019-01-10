Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $14.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 17,676 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $197,617.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,280.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,390 shares in the company, valued at $356,474.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.