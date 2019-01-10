Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (SYK) Raised by Analyst

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

NYSE SYK opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 50.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 318.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 28,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $3,169,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 39,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $1,508,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $404,297.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock worth $1,981,471 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.