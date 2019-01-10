Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Keane Group in a report released on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. GMP Securities upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keane Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keane Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE FRAC opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Keane Group has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 5,251,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $56,555,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,466,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

