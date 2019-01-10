Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $94.00 price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Compass Point upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

In related news, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

