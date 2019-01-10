Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Sleep Number Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). Sleep Number had a return on equity of 490.11% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $438.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.90 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,651,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 74,591 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 523,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 421,571 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $116,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $891,350. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

