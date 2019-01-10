Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals (CMC) Reduced by Analyst

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of CMC opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,591,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,343,000 after purchasing an additional 78,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,343,000 after buying an additional 78,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 270,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 111,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

