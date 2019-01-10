Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $18.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

NYSE RRC opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 64,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Rockshelter Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 330,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 189,622 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

