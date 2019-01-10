QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Tops $333,219.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $333,219.00 and approximately $43,860.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.02157483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00162698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00232084 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024745 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024884 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,888,751 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

