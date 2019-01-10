Quarterhill (QTRH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning. Cormark currently has C$1.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

TSE:QTRH opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently -11.09%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.