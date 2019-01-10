Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Yangarra Resources (YGR)

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

YGR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

YGR opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.929999991388889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 7,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Also, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 48,300 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 222,930 shares of company stock worth $729,355.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.