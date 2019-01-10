Reviewing Value Line (VALU) and Fidus Investment (FDUS)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 46.84% 24.30% 12.57% Fidus Investment 69.97% 8.25% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Value Line and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Value Line.

Volatility & Risk

Value Line has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Fidus Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $35.87 million 6.48 $14.73 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $68.61 million 4.59 $43.95 million $1.43 9.00

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Fidus Investment pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Value Line has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Fidus Investment has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Value Line on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

