Reviewing Verra Mobility (VRRM) and Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verra Mobility and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.73%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals N/A N/A $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Verra Mobility does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility N/A -19.00% -0.23% Falcon Minerals N/A 10.63% 2.61%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Verra Mobility on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The company develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions. It serves municipalities and school districts, and violation issuing authorities, as well as rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

