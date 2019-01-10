Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Price Target to C$6.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.86.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG opened at C$4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.81.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.77 per share, with a total value of C$91,395.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,970 shares of company stock worth $105,534.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.