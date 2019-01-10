Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Pagegroup (PAGE)

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAGE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price (up from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pagegroup to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pagegroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 571.57 ($7.47).

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Thursday. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £66,574.69 ($86,991.62). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total value of £491,000 ($641,578.47).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

