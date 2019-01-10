Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 273,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.