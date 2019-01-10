Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 735,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $63,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,410,000 after purchasing an additional 112,282 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.54 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.15%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.83 per share, for a total transaction of $988,140.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

