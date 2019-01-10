Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of SAFT opened at $79.99 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

