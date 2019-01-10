SAP (SAP) PT Set at €111.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €112.73 ($131.08).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €89.18 ($103.70) on Monday. SAP has a 52-week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

