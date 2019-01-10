Stars Group Inc (TSG) Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new stake in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,739,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,118,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,712,000 after buying an additional 1,793,803 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,624,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after buying an additional 4,493,140 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,404,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,352,000 after buying an additional 2,166,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,275,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Stars Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $38.95.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $571.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.68 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

