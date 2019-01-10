SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SITE. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

SITE stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,672,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $680,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,505.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 51,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

