SunTrust Banks Weighs in on KAR Auction Services Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,750,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,067,000 after purchasing an additional 260,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after buying an additional 190,243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 9,598.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

