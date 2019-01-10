Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to post $522.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.75 million. Superior Energy Services reported sales of $497.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Superior Energy Services.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

SPN opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $577.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Kinnear purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,494.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,420 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,937,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2,024.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,587,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after buying an additional 1,513,136 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $14,728,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 61.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,047,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 1,160,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,536,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 713,410 shares in the last quarter.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Energy Services (SPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.