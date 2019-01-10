Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TKWY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.40 ($80.70) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.07 ($68.69).

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.