TD Securities Lowers Total Energy Services (TOT) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOT. CIBC decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of TOT opened at C$10.73 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$232.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 0.720000022153847 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.50 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. Insiders purchased a total of 73,380 shares of company stock valued at $715,556 in the last 90 days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

