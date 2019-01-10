Tekcapital (TEK) Shares Down 13.1%

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK)’s share price fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.52 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.52 ($0.09). 180,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,220% from the average session volume of 13,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

