Traders Sell Shares of Adobe (ADBE) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $165.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $213.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.93 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Adobe had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Adobe traded up $2.75 for the day and closed at $235.43Specifically, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,815 shares of company stock worth $9,925,195 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Get Adobe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 20,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/10/traders-sell-shares-of-adobe-adbe-on-strength-on-insider-selling.html.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.