TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.78.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$13.32.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.840000021818182 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of October 19, 2018, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,421 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

