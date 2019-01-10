TriMas (TRS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

TRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriMas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.02.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.65 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,761,000 after purchasing an additional 124,442 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 733,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 108,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 76,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

