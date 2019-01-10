UBS Group Reiterates €9.75 Price Target for Air France KLM (AF)

UBS Group set a €9.75 ($11.34) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.70 ($15.93) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.39 ($10.92) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.29 ($11.97).

Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

