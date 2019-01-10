ValuEngine Downgrades Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Sell

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $368.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,255.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,138 shares of company stock worth $171,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,074,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 44.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 201,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the period. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.