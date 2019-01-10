Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $39.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $96,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 958,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Veritex had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.